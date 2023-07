Pollock exited Friday's game against the Blue Jays with a hamstring injury, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Pollock went 1-for-3 with a double prior to his exit. He'll be re-evaluated Saturday, at which point it should become clear whether he needs a trip to the injured list. The 35-year-old doesn't have a strong track record and has hit .173/.225/.323 in 49 games this season, both of which may make the Mariners more likely to choose to sit him for 10 days.