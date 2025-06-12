Woo (5-4) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

All five runs surrendered by Woo came via two home runs in the sixth inning, including a grand slam by Eugenio Suarez. While the 25-year-old impressively completed six frames for the 13th straight start, he's now allowed nine earned runs through two June outings. On the season, he owns a 3.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 72:12 K:BB across 82.1 innings and will look to get back on track at home against the Red Sox next week.