Woo left Monday's contest in the fourth inning due to an apparent right leg injury, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Woo pitched three scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three batters to open his outing Monday. He then surrendered a leadoff single to Richie Palacios in the bottom of the fourth inning and was removed thereafter with a right leg injury. Woo was visibly upset after tweaking something in his leg and a more exact diagnosis will likely come in the near future.