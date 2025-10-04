Woo (pectoral) isn't on the Mariners' roster for the ALDS, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Woo missed the final couple of weeks of the regular season due to right pectoral inflammation. He tossed a bullpen session Thursday that the Mariners considered successful, but evidently not successful enough to include him in the team's pitching plans for its ALDS matchup against the Tigers. The 25-year-old will be eligible to return in the ALCS if Seattle advances.