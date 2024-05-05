Woo (elbow) struck out six and allowed three hits and no walks over five shutout innings in his third rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Tacoma.

Woo was about as sharp as the Mariners could have hoped in what was likely the final start of his rehab assignment, as he built up to 66 pitches (44 strikes) while making quick work of the Triple-A Sacramento lineup. Provided Woo experiences no complications with his right elbow during a bullpen session within the next couple of days, he should be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list to make his 2024 Mariners debut later this week. Emerson Hancock has been filling in as the Mariners' No. 5 starter while Woo has been out, but Seattle could have room in the rotation for both hurlers if George Kirby (knee) is forced to the 15-day IL. Woo is likely to be activated to start either Thursday in Minnesota or Friday at home versus the Athletics.