Woo did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Rangers, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Woo allowed a homer following a two-out error in the third inning but was otherwise excellent, throwing 61 of 97 pitches for strikes and generating 18 whiffs. The 25-year-old will wrap up June with three consecutive quality starts and has impressively completed at least six frames in all 16 of his outings this season. He'll carry a 2.93 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 96:17 K:BB across 101.1 innings into a favorable matchup with the Royals next week.