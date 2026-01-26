Miller has added 12 pounds over the offseason and touched 98.3 mph during a recent throwing session, he posted on his X account Jan. 16.

Miller missed time on two separate occasions during the 2025 season due to a bone spur in his right elbow, though he returned to pitch down the stretch of the regular season and playoffs. The righty received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his elbow in June and was reportedly considering getting another injection this offseason, though it's unclear whether he wound up receiving one. Either way, Miller appears poised to enter spring training without restrictions, but he will be a health risk in 2026 and is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him collect a 5.68 ERA and 74:34 K:BB over 90.1 regular-season innings.