Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said that Miller received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow Tuesday after meeting with Dr. Keith Meister and will be shut down from throwing for at least the next two weeks, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports. Hollander noted that Miller could be available to pitch in 4-to-6 weeks if all goes smoothly once he starts throwing again.

Miller missed about three weeks in May due to right elbow inflammation, but he was placed back on the IL on Tuesday after his velocity and command struggled to bounce back in his two starts since returning to the Seattle rotation. After getting a cortisone shot for his elbow in May, Miller received a PRP injection this time around, which the Mariners are hoping will resolve the discomfort in his arm once and for all. Miller -- who also revealed last month that he's dealing with a small bone spur in his elbow -- will be sidelined for a lengthier period of time during his latest IL stint, with a projected 4-to-6-week recovery timeline meaning that he'll most likely remain out through the All-Star break. Logan Evans was called up from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Miller in the rotation Tuesday in Arizona, though Evans could return to the minors next week, when Logan Gilbert (elbow) is likely in line to return from the IL.