The Mariners reinstated Miller (elbow) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Twins on Saturday.
Miller landed on the 15-day injured list May 12 due to right elbow inflammation, but he progressed enough in his recovery to avoid a rehab assignment and will retake the mound for the Mariners on Saturday. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up 11 earned runs in nine innings across two starts before landing on the IL. In the six prior starts, Miller posted a 3.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 31:19 K:BB across 30.2 innings.
