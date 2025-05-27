Bryce Miller (elbow) said he "feel[s] good" after Monday's bullpen session and could rejoin the Mariners' starting rotation as soon as this weekend against the Twins, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The organization hasn't officially decided the next step in Miller's rehab program, but he may not require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning to the big-league rotation. The right-hander landed on the shelf May 14 due to elbow inflammation, which is an issue he had been battling throughout the season. In an attempt to curb further issues, Miller is expected to operate on a six-day pitching schedule moving forward.