Marlowe (oblique) has gone 2-for-7 with two doubles, a steal, three walks and two strikeouts in two games since coming off the injured list at Triple-A Tacoma.

He suffered an oblique strain March 10, which cut his time in spring training short and delayed his start to the season at Triple-A. Marlowe turns 26 in June, so he is on the older side for a legitimate prospect, but he has above-average power and above-average speed and could get a look in the majors this season if any of the top three or four big-league outfielders suffers an injury.