Marlowe (oblique) is getting closer to playing in games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Marlowe has not been able to play this season while recovering from a right oblique strain suffered early in the Cactus League. The 25-year-old hit 23 homers while swiping 42 bases across 1033 games between Triple-A Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas in 2022. Marlowe stands a good chance of making his MLB debut for the Mariners at some point before the 2023 season concludes.