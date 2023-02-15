Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday that Marlowe could suddenly be more prominent in the team's outfield mix, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

This comes on the heels of the news that Taylor Trammell will be sidelined throughout all of spring training -- and likely part of April -- because of a fractured hamate bone in his right hand. Marlowe now has more of a path to an Opening Day roster spot, though Seattle might ultimately prefer that he plays regularly at Triple-A Tacoma rather than carrying him as a reserve outfielder. The 25-year-old showcased tremendous fantasy potential last summer in the minors, slashing .287/.377/.487 with 23 home runs and 42 stolen bases in 133 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He certainly belongs on watch lists no matter how this shakes out.