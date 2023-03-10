Marlowe was diagnosed Friday with a mild right oblique strain, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Marlowe left Thursday's exhibition game against Team Canada after experiencing discomfort in his right oblique, and an MRI taken Friday revealed the mild strain. It's not the worst possible diagnosis, but the 25-year-old speedster now seems more certain to begin his 2023 campaign back at Triple-A Tacoma. He'll meet with the Mariners' medical staff this weekend to come up with a treatment plan.