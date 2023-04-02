Triple-A Tacoma placed Marlowe (oblique) on its 7-day injured list Friday.
Marlowe will miss at least the first week of the minor-league season while he continues to recover from the right oblique strain he suffered in early March. The 25-year-old outfielder slashed .287/.377/.487 with 23 home runs and 42 stolen bases across 133 games between Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas in 2022.
