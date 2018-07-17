Rupp signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Monday.

Rupp was let go by the Twins on Wednesday, but he quickly latched on with his next team. He'll report to Triple-A Tacoma after hitting .226 with 17 extra-base hits and 32 RBI through 52 games at Triple-A Rochester. Rupp hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2017 with the Phillies.

