Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

The veteran handled cleanup duties and came through with one of three multi-hit efforts for the Mariners on the night. Santana has been quite the find offensively for Seattle thus far, producing a trio of two-hit tallies in the last five games and generating a solid .276 average and stellar .400 on-base percentage over the 35 plate appearances he's logged across his first nine contests with the team.