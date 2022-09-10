Santana went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI during Friday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta.

Santana provided nearly all of Seattle's offense with a two-run homer in the second and solo shot in the seventh, both off Atlanta starter Charlie Morton. The power surge follows a 2-for-24 stretch and three of the 36-year-old's last four hits have left the yard. Santana has connected on 10 home runs in 56 games since joining Seattle though he's slashing just .179/.291/.382.