Santana is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Santana will get a breather after he went 1-for-6 with a solo home run and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ty France will start at first base while Sam Haggerty enters the lineup in right field and bats ninth in the series finale.
