Santana went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Yankees.
Santana drove in two runs on a fifth-inning double and plated another on a sacrifice fly. Since being acquired from the Royals in late June, Santana is slashing .183/.297/.376 across 29 games. He'll remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale, manning first base and batting cleanup.
