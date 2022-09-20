Santana went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 9-1 win over the Angels.
Santana hammered a grand slam in the fifth inning before tacking on a solo shot in the ninth. It's the second time he's hit a pair of homers in his last four games and he's gone deep seven times over the last nine games. He's now slashing .200/.317/.392 with 35 extra-base hits and 57 RBI through 116 games with the Mariners and Royals this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Homers twice in Friday's loss•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Three-run homer in win•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Regains playing time•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Clubs two long balls•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Remains out of lineup•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Not in Tuesday's lineup•