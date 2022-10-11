Santana (hamstring) will Todd Zolecki of MLB.com for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Astros on Tuesday.
Santana aggravated a hamstring issue during the previous round against Toronto but was always expected to be ready for the ALDS. He homered against the Blue Jays but is a .198/.305/.396 hitter overall in 25 career playoff games.
