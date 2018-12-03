Mariners' Carlos Santana: Headed to Seattle
The Mariners agreed in principle Monday to acquire Santana from the Phillies, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The trade won't be confirmed until all players involved have passed their physicals, but Sherman relays that the Mariners will also acquire J.P. Crawford, while Jean Segura is the principal piece heading to Philadelphia. Santana's departure should pave the way for Rhys Hoskins to reclaim an everyday role at first base in Philadelphia, while the move to Seattle allows the veteran to serve as a designated hitter and corner-infield option. Though he's always liable to be a drain in the batting-average category, Santana retains exceptional plate discipline and above-average pop as he heads into his age-33 campaign. He's supplied no fewer than 18 home runs and an on-base percentage no worse than .352 in any of the past eight seasons.
