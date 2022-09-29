Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Santana started the past 17 games and posted an .804 OPS with seven home runs and 15 RBI during that stretch, though he's 2-for-25 over Seattle's last seven contests. Jesse Winker will serve as the designated hitter Thursday after sitting out a couple games with a wrist issue.
More News
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Goes deep twice•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Homers twice in Friday's loss•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Three-run homer in win•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Regains playing time•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Clubs two long balls•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Remains out of lineup•