Santana went a combined 4-for-8 with two walks, an RBI and two runs over both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

The veteran went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in the first game before lacing another knock, drawing another free pass and crossing the plate again in the nightcap. Santana heads into Wednesday's regular-season finale swinging a hot bat of late, hitting .412 (7-for-17) over his last five games.