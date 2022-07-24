Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss against the Astros.
Santana scored Seattle's lone run in Saturday's contest on a seventh inning solo shot. It was his fifth home run in 19 games as a Mariner after hitting four with the Royals prior to his trade. Santana has a 10:10 K:BB rate this month, but has just 13 hits in 55 at-bats, giving him a .236 July batting average. He has a .217 batting average on the season.
