Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.
Santana is 2-for-24 over his past eight contests and will take a seat for Tuesday's game. Jake Lamb will bat eighth as the designated hitter versus Chicago righty Johnny Cueto.
More News
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Poaching playing time from Haggerty•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Likely to lose playing time•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Slugs 12th homer•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Benefiting from Haggerty's absence•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Sitting out Monday•