Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to take batting practice and participate in running drills Monday. He expects to be ready for Tuesday's Game 1, but his status leading up to first pitch will be worth keeping an eye on.