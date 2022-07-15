Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency.
Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
More News
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Homers twice in Sunday's win•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Provides both runs in win•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Another multi-hit effort Thursday•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Hitting fifth in Mariners debut•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Not starting Monday•