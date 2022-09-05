Santana will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the White Sox.

Even though he's the owner of a poor .619 OPS since the beginning of August, Santana looks to have a hold on a near-everyday role. Santana was expected to lose out on opportunities when Sam Haggerty recently healed up from shoulder and finger injuries, but since starting Thursday, Haggerty has sat in four straight contests. Meanwhile, Santana finds himself in the lineup for the third time during that four-game stretch.