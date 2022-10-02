Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Santana provided a key early hit for the Mariners with his first-inning RBI single, which plated Dylan Moore to erase an early 1-0 deficit. The veteran's ugly .196/.312/.376 slash line is naturally a concern overall, but he's now reached safely in seven of his last eight games.