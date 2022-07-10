Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Alek Manoah stymied the Mariners for six innings, but Santana struck with a two-run blast in the seventh, and that was all they needed to win. Since he was traded from the Royals on June 27, Santana is 9-for-36 (.250) with a homer, three RBI, six runs scored and a 7:10 BB:K across 11 games as a Mariner. He's slashing .222/.353/.344 with five long balls, 24 RBI, 23 runs scored and 11 doubles in 63 contests overall in 2022. While Ty France (elbow) has been back for three games, he's served as the designated hitter each time, and Santana continues to draw starts at first base.
