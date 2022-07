Santana went 2-for-2 with three walks and two runs in Monday's 8-2 win against the Padres.

Santana produced his first vintage performance since arriving in Seattle June 28, walking in the first, fourth and sixth and singling in the third and eighth. The five times reaching base nearly match his total of six tallied in his first six games with the team and the 36-year-old is now 5-for-21 with six walks with Seattle, though he's yet to record an extra-base hit or RBI.