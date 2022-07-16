Santana (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list Saturday.
Santana was away from the team Friday while addressing a family emergency, but he'll rejoin the club prior to Saturday's matchup against the Rangers. He should be the team's top option at first base for the final two games ahead of the All-Star break.
More News
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Homers twice in Sunday's win•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Provides both runs in win•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Another multi-hit effort Thursday•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Hitting fifth in Mariners debut•