Santana isn't in Monday's starting lineup against Detroit, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
After going 3-for-8 with an RBI and two runs scored over his last two games, Santana will miss a second consecutive start Monday. Julio Rodriguez will fill in as Seattle's designated hitter, allowing Jarred Kelenic to start in center field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Productive at plate in win•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Goes deep twice•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Homers twice in Friday's loss•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Three-run homer in win•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Regains playing time•