Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Santana took Daniel Norris deep in the fifth inning with Ty France aboard for the Mariners' final two runs of the game. The veteran had last left the yard Aug. 10, and his productive effort Tuesday pushed his slash line over the last seven games to an impressive .273/.360/.455 across a sample of 25 plate appearances.