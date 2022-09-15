Santana went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's victory over the Padres.
Santana launched a three-run shot off Mike Clevinger in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Mariners a 6-0 lead. The 36-year-old has now gone deep 15 times this year and three times in his last five games. Santana has gone 5-for-29 with three homers, six RBI and six runs scored over 10 games in September.
