Flexen (0-2) took the loss in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings.

Flexen pitched well enough Saturday, but Seattle experienced a vintage performance from Justin Verlander and couldn't put a run on the board. The 27-year-old has now submitted identical lines of five hits, three runs and three strikeouts in both starts, though he was able to go a solid six innings against Houston. He's currently slated to face Kansas City for his next start on Friday.