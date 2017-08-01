Mariners' Danny Valencia: Key hit in win
Valencia went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in Monday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.
Valencia's fourth-inning hit to left was officially scored as a single, but he finished the play on third after Drew Robinson allowed the ball to slip under his glove and roll to the wall. Despite hitting just .238 in July, Valencia wrapped up the month hitting safely in seven of his last nine games, although all were one-hit efforts and he only tallied one extra-base hit during that stretch as well.
