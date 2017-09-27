Valencia went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Valencia's 410-foot shot to center in the seventh erased a 3-2 deficit and gave the Mariners a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 33-year-old hadn't gone deep since Aug. 28, and the three RBI he tallied with Tuesday's round tripper brought his monthly total to a meager four. The lack of run production is part of what has been a miserable September for Valencia, one that's seen him hit just .167 over 32 plate appearances.