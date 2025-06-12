Solano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 37-year-old infielder finally got into the homer column, snapping a 38-game stretch without a long ball to start the season. With southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the slab for Arizona, Solano drew the start at first base in favor of the lefty-hitting Rowdy Tellez and has served the Mariners well in his short-side platoon the past few weeks. Over his last 29 plate appearances (12 games), Solano is slashing .346/.414/.500 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and three runs scored.