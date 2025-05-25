Solano went 2-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Houston.

Solano made his fifth start at first base among 12 appearances in the month of May, but he remains without an RBI since April 17. Over his last 15 outings (30 at-bats), the veteran infielder is batting an empty .267 with just two extra-base hits. The absence of Luke Raley (oblique) hasn't translated to a boost in playing time for Solano, who should continue to function on the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Rowdy Tellez.