The Mariners optioned Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Since joining the big-league bullpen June 11, Bazardo has posted a 7.20 ERA and 1.10 WHIP alongside a 15:4 K:BB over 10 innings. He'll now be sent back to the minors in order to make room for Bryan Woo (hamstring), who was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding move.
