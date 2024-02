Bazardo will be behind schedule in his throwing program this spring due to an undisclosed injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's not clear at this point what Bazardo is dealing with or how far behind he might be. The 28-year-old reliever finished strong for the Mariners last season, holding a 2.63 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings of work. Once healthy, he should occupy a middle relief role.