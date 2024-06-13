The Mariners recalled Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Hancock will start Thursday against the White Sox, giving the other members of Seattle's rotation some extra rest amidst a stretch of one team day off over the next 14 days. The right-hander has already logged seven starts at the big-league level this season -- the most recent on May 7 -- but has pitched to a 5.24 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while forging a 3-3 record. He's been much more effective at Tacoma, where he's sitting on a 2.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over the 29 innings covering his five starts with the Rainiers.