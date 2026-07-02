Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Closing piggyback game Saturday

Hancock will be used as the latter half of a piggyback game with starter Logan Gilbert on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hancock was set to follow Gilbert out of the bullpen last Saturday, but the Mariners decided shortly before the game to give them both their own separate starts during the weekend. The team will now revive their original plan this Saturday, which presumably involves Hancock remaining on the mound through the end of the game once Gilbert's day is done. The 27-year-old posted a 5.19 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 26 innings in June, but he ended the month on a strong note while allowing just one earned run in 5.2 frames against Cleveland.