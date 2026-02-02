Hancock will enter spring training as a starting pitcher, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Hancock was moved to the bullpen last August, but with Logan Evans (elbow) out for the season, the Mariners want to have Hancock available to start, if needed. If the Mariners' rotation is healthy on Opening Day, Hancock will likely shift back to a relief role. He allowed four runs (two earned) with a 4:1 K:BB over 8.2 innings as a reliever in 2025.