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Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Fans seven in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hancock did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks over six innings against the Mets. He struck out seven.

Solo homers by Jared Young in the fifth inning and Marcus Semien in the sixth frame were the lone blemishes on Hancock's line, as he otherwise remained in control while navigating the Mets lineup. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of 12 outings in 2026, contributing to a strong 2.80 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB with a 4-2 record across 70.2 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Tigers.

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