Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Gives up five runs in loss

Hancock (5-4) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Red Sox.

Hancock has had two bad starts in a row, giving up 11 runs over 9.1 innings in that span. The right-hander struggled in the fourth and sixth innings, and another weak showing from the Mariners' offense provided no room for error. Hancock is now at a 3.60 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 81:19 K:BB over 85 innings across 15 starts this season. His next outing is tentatively projected to be on the road versus the Guardians.