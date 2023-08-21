Hancock was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder strain.
Hancock left Sunday's game with the injury, and he will wind up missing at least a couple weeks. He will presumably be replaced in the rotation by Bryan Woo (forearm), who is nearly ready to return from the injured list.
